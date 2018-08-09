Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. 41,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,057. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

