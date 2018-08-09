BT2 [CST] Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (BT2)

BT2 [CST] (CURRENCY:BT2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. BT2 [CST] has a market cap of $0.00 and $13.00 worth of BT2 [CST] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BT2 [CST] has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One BT2 [CST] coin can now be purchased for about $13.12 or 0.00201970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015491 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00339752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00194908 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.51 or 0.07891593 BTC.

BT2 [CST] Coin Profile

BT2 [CST]’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. BT2 [CST]’s official website is www.bitfinex.com/legal/cst/segwit2x

Buying and Selling BT2 [CST]

BT2 [CST] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BT2 [CST] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BT2 [CST] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BT2 [CST] using one of the exchanges listed above.

