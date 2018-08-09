Brookfield Real Estate Services (BRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 10th.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter.

BRE opened at C$19.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.65 and a 1 year high of C$20.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc provides information and services to REALTORS and residential real estate brokers in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Johnston & Daniel, and Via Capitale Real Estate Network brands.

