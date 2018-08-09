Brokers Set Expectations for Gulfport Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $252.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of Gulfport Energy opened at $11.53 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPOR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,591.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.