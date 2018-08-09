Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. Edward Jones cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial opened at $30.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

