Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp (BLD) PT at $96.40

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of TopBuild traded up $1.57, hitting $77.06, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 4,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.52%. analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

