Brokerages Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) PT at $4.67

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PES. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Pioneer Energy Services traded down $0.05, reaching $3.20, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 6,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,260. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.90. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,870.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

