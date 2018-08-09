Brokerages Set Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) PT at $20.00

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECYT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endocyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $197,120.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Select Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Endocyte during the first quarter worth about $51,769,000. VHCP Management II LLC bought a new stake in Endocyte during the first quarter worth about $39,087,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endocyte by 50.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 571,925 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Endocyte during the first quarter worth about $6,136,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endocyte during the first quarter worth about $3,182,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endocyte opened at $16.02 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Endocyte has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 69,330.66% and a negative return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Endocyte will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

