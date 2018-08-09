Brokerages Set Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) Price Target at $11.63

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 116,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 406,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 304.45 and a current ratio of 304.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.54). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 98.46% and a negative net margin of 129.33%. The business had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

