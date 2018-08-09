Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV) PT at $10.17

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAV. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 213,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,356,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 449,842 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 102.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,053,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after buying an additional 4,576,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas by 57.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas opened at $3.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.75.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

