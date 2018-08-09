Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Boxlight Corp (BOXL)

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Boxlight an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BOXL. Taglich Brothers set a $9.00 target price on Boxlight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

BOXL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 19,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,845. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. analysts predict that Boxlight will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.