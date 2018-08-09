Brokerages Set $31.50 Price Target for iQIYI, Inc (IQ)

Shares of iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iQIYI an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $29.10 on Monday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $50,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $18,120,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $10,108,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.