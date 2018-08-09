Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc (SHOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Mackie set a $170.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $6,185,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 109.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 82,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 126,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify traded up $1.04, hitting $143.74, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,359. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -341.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

