Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (RMBS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Rambus had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Rambus traded down $0.11, reaching $12.64, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 602,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $31,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,820,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,853,000 after buying an additional 768,641 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 595,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 142,399 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 389,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

