Brokerages Expect News Corp Class A (NWSA) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for News Corp Class A’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. News Corp Class A reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that News Corp Class A will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover News Corp Class A.

News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. News Corp Class A had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. News Corp Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News Corp Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of News Corp Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of News Corp Class A opened at $15.14 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. News Corp Class A has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 361.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,444,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,162 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 15.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,567,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Corp Class A during the first quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 76.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after acquiring an additional 619,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class A by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 616,957 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

