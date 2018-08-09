Brokerages Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on Lakeland Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,035,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 50.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the period. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp opened at $19.40 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

