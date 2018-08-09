Brokerages Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,229.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.13 per share, with a total value of $24,143,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,919,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,247,617 shares of company stock valued at $286,914,504. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances traded up $0.19, reaching $134.45, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 535,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,545. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $157.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

