Brokerages Expect Fortive Corp (FTV) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Fortive posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $512,101.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 5,514 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $446,027.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,495.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,479. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,174,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,954,000 after purchasing an additional 161,059 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,150,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,134,000 after purchasing an additional 984,564 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,909,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,607,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,162,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

