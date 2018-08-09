Brokerages Expect Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 58.72%.

ESES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESES opened at $0.68 on Monday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,359 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 497,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

