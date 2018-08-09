Brokerages Anticipate Telenav Inc (TNAV) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Telenav’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.23). Telenav posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Telenav had a negative net margin of 58.01% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 4,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,071. Telenav has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $234.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telenav by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telenav by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telenav by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telenav by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

