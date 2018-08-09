Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Newmont Mining posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Mining will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont Mining.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Newmont Mining’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Shares of Newmont Mining opened at $36.07 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmont Mining has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 177.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont Mining by 4,127.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Newmont Mining in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

