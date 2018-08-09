Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $603,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Todd F. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $200,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,508 shares of company stock worth $983,780 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 400.0% during the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15,964.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 546,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation traded down $0.19, reaching $32.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

