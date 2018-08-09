Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. KB Home reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

KBH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 1,992,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,409. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,390,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,937,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 487,495 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,606,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.