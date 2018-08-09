Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (KBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. KB Home reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

KBH stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.23. 1,992,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,409. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,390,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in KB Home by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,937,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,132,000 after acquiring an additional 487,495 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,606,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply