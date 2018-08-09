Brokerages Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $309,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,206 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen acquired 21,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $382,418.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,856.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,864. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 183.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.77. 524,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,120,598. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

