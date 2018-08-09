Brokerages Anticipate Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 498,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Civista Bancshares opened at $24.56 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.