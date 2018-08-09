Brightworth Invests $1.13 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Stock

Brightworth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 35,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $114.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $114.31 and a 12 month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

