Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bright Horizons Family Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8851363780564 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.07. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.91.

In related news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 13,045 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,672 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $843,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,539. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.