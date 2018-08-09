Brenntag (BNR) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Commerzbank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.60 ($66.98).

FRA BNR traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €52.22 ($60.72). 318,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

