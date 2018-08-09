BP plc (BP) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of BP by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at $44.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BP plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. BP had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.