BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.9694251366324 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 99.19. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 519.05%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

