Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,764.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

