Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:BIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 6,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,763. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.84.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc common stock Company Profile
There is no company description available for Boulder Growth & Income Fund.
