Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Insider Norman J. Deluca Sells 7,500 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $416,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,889.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bottomline Technologies traded up $0.50, reaching $57.28, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 5,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,543. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 173,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

