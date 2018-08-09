Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,864 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morningstar set a $43.50 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $41.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $41.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

