Boston Partners Has $748.99 Million Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,656,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 440,010 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $748,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,411,341 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $257,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585,174 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,761,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,815,531 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,301 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,013,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,258,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

EBAY opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,353,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 10,516 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $354,178.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,419 over the last 90 days. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

