Boot Barn Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,593 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,053% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 271,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $6,478,461.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fs Equity Partners Vi, L.P. sold 7,021,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $163,256,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,443,219 shares of company stock worth $173,223,113. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 106,865 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boot Barn opened at $26.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $659.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.19 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research set a $24.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

