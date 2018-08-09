Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,172.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,077.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,630.56 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

