Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.49. The company had a trading volume of 305,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,505. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$12.26 and a 52 week high of C$19.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of C$57.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Aidan Murphy Walsh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,130.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.04 per share, with a total value of C$80,200.00. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $261,260 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “c$17.99” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.64.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

