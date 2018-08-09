Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Boeing by 220.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $131,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $345.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $230.94 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 56.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.