BMO Capital Markets Trims Trinidad Drilling (TDG) Target Price to C$2.00

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDG. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinidad Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.41.

TSE:TDG traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.45. 536,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,708. Trinidad Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.11.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.93 million. Trinidad Drilling had a negative net margin of 34.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%.

About Trinidad Drilling

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. designs, builds, and operates drilling rigs for complex wells primarily in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides land drilling services. The company operates 70 rigs in Canada; and 69 rigs in the United States and internationally. It also engages in construction and insurance businesses; and provides rig technology and labor services.

