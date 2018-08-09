BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) a $13.00 Price Target

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has been given a $13.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty opened at $14.91 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $677.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.63%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

