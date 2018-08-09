Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (BKEP) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) has been given a $4.00 price objective by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BKEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $4.00 price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of BKEP opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.31. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 million. Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. equities research analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,068,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,225,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners LP Common Stock

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

