bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stake Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $14,456,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 54.0% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 141,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $8,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 3,901 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $695,977.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,101.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 3,500 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.11, for a total value of $696,885.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,827 shares of company stock worth $11,657,172. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

Shares of bluebird bio opened at $157.20 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $236.17.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 1,281.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

