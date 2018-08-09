bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.02% of bluebird bio worth $80,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 368,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 267,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $157.20 on Thursday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $89.90 and a 1 year high of $236.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.61). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,281.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $1,129,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total transaction of $281,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,893.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,172. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

