Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) to post $157.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.30 million. Blue Apron posted sales of $210.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year sales of $701.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $683.97 million to $715.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $778.59 million per share, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.80%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $1.90 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

In related news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $417,332.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,160.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,510 shares of company stock worth $1,815,364 in the last 90 days. 56.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares during the period. OZ Management LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 173.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 997,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

