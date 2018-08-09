Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst alerts:

Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst traded up $0.08, hitting $20.78, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,330. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Blackrock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments in the world and by utilizing an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to enhance current gains.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.