Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BBN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,064. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities, including Build America Bonds (BABs), issued by state and local governments to finance capital projects, such as public schools, roads, transportation infrastructure, bridges, ports and public buildings.

