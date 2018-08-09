Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (BSD)

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 5,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,873. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market.

