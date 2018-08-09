Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (BLH) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T (NYSE:BLH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

BLH remained flat at $$14.80 during trading on Thursday. Blackrock New York Municipal 2018 Term T has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $14.98.

BlackRock New York Municipal 2018 Term Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objectives seek to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

