BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (MUJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 4th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn opened at $12.97 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.93.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc.

